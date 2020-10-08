The coronavirus pandemic has made it harder than ever for first-time buyers to get their foot on the property ladder – and with the ongoing recession causing further damage to the economy, things aren’t looking good.

“It’s a tough time for those wanting to get a foot on the first rung unless they have a sizeable deposit of at least 15%,” explains Johanna Noble, money editor at MoneySavingExpert.com. “Mortgage deals for first-time buyers with a low deposit have been disappearing from the market since the start of the coronavirus crisis. Currently, there aren’t any standard mortgage deals available for first-time buyers with a 5% deposit.”

She continues: “Those with a 10% deposit might struggle too as there are only about 15 standard deals available to them – a fraction on what was available at the start of the year – with several of these being long-term fixed deals where you’d be locked in for up to 11 years.”