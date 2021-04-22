Alongside the outrage surrounding the European Super League and the ongoing conversation about London’s upcoming mayoral election, this week marked the start of the government’s new mortgage guarantee scheme to help buyers with low deposits to purchase a home.

Under the scheme, which will run until December 2022, the government will help first-time buyers and current homeowners to secure a mortgage for a property up to £600,000 with just a 5% deposit.

They will do so by providing lenders with the guarantee they need to cover the 95% loan, subject to the usual affordability rates. For example, this means that, if the borrower was unable to keep up with payments and the lender lost money, the government would shoulder some of the cost.