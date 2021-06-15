The Joseph Rowntree Foundation has said that, since the eviction ban ended, about 400,000 renters have received eviction notices or been told to expect them. Considering that women have always been hardest hit by the housing crisis (they are more likely to need to flee from domestic abuse, claim benefits, and have lower incomes), it’s likely that they will be disproportionately affected by the lifting of the eviction ban.

“We are facing an unprecedented housing emergency, and women who rent privately are feeling the impact,” Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, tells Stylist. “As the pandemic hit jobs and incomes, many women have found themselves relying on housing benefit for the first time. Women already account for 61%* of housing benefit claimants in private rentals. These payments often aren’t enough to cover the rent, and more and more women will be falling into rent arrears and facing eviction.

“Shelter research also shows women are more likely to be affected by unlawful ‘No DSS’ practices – when landlords or letting agents refuse to rent to someone receiving housing benefit – making it harder for women to find a new home if they are evicted. This discrimination and a chronic lack of homes they can afford means thousands of women are left facing impossible choices to keep a roof over their head.”

Stylist spoke to one woman impacted by the lifting of the eviction ban to find out exactly what the reality of this situation is.