After a year of economic turmoil prompted by a pandemic, this Christmas is going to be tougher than usual for thousands of households up and down the UK.

In the last year, 397 households in England became homeless every day, while a household in London became homeless every 20 minutes, according to the housing charity Shelter. Even before Covid-19, tens of thousands of people were living in temporary accommodation – and the number of households in that position has risen by 14% in the last year, the charity says.

Among the households on the waiting list for social housing in 2019, 237,656 (20%) of them were on the list because they were occupying insanitary or overcrowded housing or otherwise living in unsatisfactory conditions. With 2020 data as yet unavailable, it’s likely the pandemic has further aggravated the situation.

Krystalrose, 26, is among those living in such conditions. A full-time single mum to a two-year-old daughter, she has been privately renting a cramped one-bedroom flat in north London for the last 18 months. Shortly after she moved in, a leak from the flat above ruined all of her furniture and the property has been riddled with damp ever since.

Like so many other families, Krystalrose just wants a safe, dry, social home where she and her daughter can spend a happy, healthy Christmas. So far she says her council has refused to add her to the social housing waiting list, but she is striving to build a happy home for her daughter regardless.

This is Krystalrose’s story.