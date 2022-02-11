Lucy Gornall, 31, personal trainer, lives in south London. She carefully monitored her spending to buy her first property.

“I bought a flat in London when I was 28. I was the health editor for numerous women’s magazines. I was earning less than I am now but my deposit was big thanks to a lifetime of saving.

Each month I saved about half my income. It goes into shares, savings accounts and ISAs. I cut back on cabs and my nights out became nights in. But it wasn’t for long because I watched my spending like a hawk and knew exactly what was going where and when.

Buying a property was hands down the most stressful thing I have ever done. I felt very isolated and alone, despite having plenty of people to turn to. It just felt like I was being pulled in every direction and solicitors’ contracts were so hard to understand. I was constantly turning to my dad or my few friends who work in property to decipher certain things for me.

It took about five months from start to finish. I definitely didn’t realise how much the costs would continue to come. It’s not just buying a home. It’s the boiler replacement, the bills, fixing things. It’s all on your shoulders.”