Alarming new research from housing charity Shelter has revealed that over 45% of England’s private renting adults – equivalent to 3.7 million people – have been the victim of illegal behaviour from a landlord or letting agent.

A YouGov study carried out between August and September 2021 found that the most common illegal behaviour faced by renters is a landlord or letting agent entering their home without giving notice or a chance to give permission – which over 2.1 million people have experienced.