If there’s one thing everyone knows about living in London is that it’s expensive. Moaning about your rent is even more of a rite of passage for a Londoner than getting lost on the Tube or making Pret part of your daily routine. But that doesn’t have to be the case, as a scheme called London Living Rent could allow you to rent a home at up to 20% off the market rate.

Daniel Copley, consumer spokesperson at Zoopla explains: “The scheme applies to households struggling to meet market rents, while there are also some schemes dedicated specifically to key workers. Intermediate rent can sometimes lead to home ownership through schemes like ‘rent to buy’ which assumes that by paying less rent the tenant has the chance to save for a deposit, and eventually buy the property outright or through shared ownership.”