Let’s face it, buying a property in London is always going to cost you, and what may be affordable to one person may not be for another. However, analysis of London’s property prices by estate agent Ellis & Co has revealed the most “affordable” postcodes across London, with the south-east coming out on top.

South-east London is indeed home to five of the top-10 most “affordable” postcodes in London. First time buyers could be able to buy a London home with a deposit of £13,759 in Thamesmead, using the government-backed 95% mortgage scheme.