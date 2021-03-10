When Rishi Sunak announced the budget last week, he made it clear that the government is putting its focus on turning ‘Generation Rent’ into ‘Generation Buy’. But, despite the fact that millions of people are still going to be stuck in the renting market, private renters were ignored in the chancellor’s plans.

Even before we’d heard the word ‘coronavirus’, private renting was a minefield. Renters were on average spending 40% of their income on rent (the affordability benchmark is 30%). And, according to the Office for National Statistics, just under two-thirds (64%) of private renters don’t have any savings or money invested to help buy a property.