Private renters in the UK continue to face “unsafe housing” and “rogue landlords” – but what is being done about it?
A new report from an independent watchdog has highlighted the “unsafe housing” and “rogue landlords” private renters in the UK are experiencing.
A new report by a top watchdog has accused the government of failing to protect private renters for unsafe housing and bad practice by rogue landlords.
The National Audit Office (NAO) said regulation was still not effective enough to make sure private tenants across England are treated fairly and their housing is safe and secure.
The current system relies heavily on tenants enforcing their own rights and negotiating with landlords directly or going to court over poor-quality housing or financial issues, the NAO argued, stating that the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities “does not yet have a detailed plan to address the problems that renters face.”
Indeed, recent research by insurance company Urban Jungle found that 27% of Brits aged 18 to 35 are struggling to stay on budget when it comes to renting in the wake of the pandemic.
17% of people said that finding a property in good condition has become increasingly difficult in 2021, as an estimated 23 per cent of private rented homes in England are classified as “non-decent” – meaning they are a potential threat to a person’s health, they are not in reasonable state of repair or they are not effectively insulated or heated.
The NAO also found that privately rented properties are less likely to comply with safety requirements than other types of housing, and warned that the government still does not have a clear strategy for regulation of the sector as a whole, and is failing to gather enough data on harassment, evictions and disrepair.
In response to the report, the Local Government Association called for the government to allow councils across England more power to set up landlord licensing schemes, which it hopes would help raise the standard of living conditions in privately rented properties in lower income areas.
“With more powers such as the freedom to establish landlord licensing schemes, councils would be better placed to support a good quality local private rented offer in their communities,” explained councillor David Renard, the group’s housing spokesperson.
Image: Getty