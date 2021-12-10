A new report by a top watchdog has accused the government of failing to protect private renters for unsafe housing and bad practice by rogue landlords.

The National Audit Office (NAO) said regulation was still not effective enough to make sure private tenants across England are treated fairly and their housing is safe and secure.

The current system relies heavily on tenants enforcing their own rights and negotiating with landlords directly or going to court over poor-quality housing or financial issues, the NAO argued, stating that the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities “does not yet have a detailed plan to address the problems that renters face.”