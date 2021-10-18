1 April – Time for our call with the mortgage lender. Appointments are taking place remotely because of Covid, which is a bit strange. There are a few points where we have to hang up the phone to discuss between ourselves and then call back, so in total the entire call takes about two and a half hours.

We went into the appointment with quite a clear idea of what we wanted, but surprise ourselves by opting for something different, agreeing to pay our mortgage off over a shorter time period, and opting for a longer fixed-term. When we do the maths, it just seems like a much more sensible and cheaper option in the long run. We also agree that the lender will arrange our survey.

Now we have a clearer idea of our monthly payments, as well as some of the costs associated with moving, we have a mini-panic about money. For the first time, we properly calculate the total costs. Our property is fortunately below the threshold for paying stamp duty, which will be a big saving – but other expenses are definitely going to add up.

The final figure is a bit scary, but manageable as long as we really budget and I pick up some extra work over the next few months.

20 April – It feels like we’re constantly dealing with paperwork from solicitors – I even end up buying a printer, because we’re having to fill in so many forms! A lot of the documentation feels quite confusing and technical. I’m surprised by how much prior knowledge it’s assumed that you have about the process.

The solicitor also asks us to transfer some money for searches [extra information about the property from the local authority] – this is something we weren’t really aware would be an extra expense and hadn’t budgeted for it. I’ve just been paid for some work, and so agree that I’ll cover these.