The UK is currently in the depths of a cost of living crisis that has left many people struggling to cover basic expenses, with prices at their highest rate for over 30 years.

And as the lasting financial impact of the pandemic on renters and first-time buyers continues to be investigated, new research from property company Rightmove has found that the average rental asking price in the UK continues to increase at the fastest rate on record.

Housing charities had already impressed the importance of getting ahead of the crisis before it worsens and building a new generation of decent social homes with fair rents that people can afford.

However, Rightmove’s quarterly rental trends tracker indicated that the average asking price per calendar month is £1,068 outside London and £2,142 inside the capital – a 9.9% rise for the rest of the UK, and a 6.1% jump for London.