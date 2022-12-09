What’s more, rents are still increasing fastest in the UK’s largest cities, with rents up 17% (or £273 per month) in London over the past 12 months, on par with major regional cities including Manchester and Glasgow. This is pushing many renters to look for smaller homes or consider sharing, with a jump in demand for one-bed flats resulting from renters seeking better value for money.

“A chronic lack of supply is behind the rapid growth in rents which are increasingly unaffordable for the nation’s renters, especially single-person households and those on low incomes,” says Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla of the findings.

“Renters are having to adopt a range of strategies to deal with rising rents. We have seen a rapid increase in demand for one and two-bed flats while some renters are now considering sharing a property to cover the cost of rent. Others may now need to stay at home with parents or relatives for longer until they can afford to rent privately.”

As for what might solve the problem, Donnell says that only a big increase in investment in the sector will ease the pressure on affordability and boost consumer choice. In the short term, however, they expect the growing unaffordability of renting to reduce rental increases in 2023 to 5%.

Bleak news, indeed.