From then, it seemed like every week there was another problem. I found huge patches of black mould in my bedroom which, as an asthmatic, really concerned me. The landlord didn’t seem to understand how seriously it could affect my health, and suggested I wipe it down with anti-mould spray.

But the problem was far more severe than that. I suffered multiple lung infections while living at the flat which, while I can’t be certain were caused by the black mould, my GP said it definitely didn’t help.

By this point, both my physical and mental health were suffering. The leak got so bad that, before Christmas, water was coming through all of the light fixtures and even the smoke alarm. On Christmas Day, while I was cooking dinner, the electrics crashed five times.

The landlord implied that I was causing the issues. “You’re going to have to be responsible for paying for the callout if it turns out it’s your lamp blocking it,” they warned me.

Among the mould, daily flooding in the kitchen and electrical issues, I didn’t know what to do. When the electrician came over to try and fix things, he was too concerned to touch it. “The water has made it so soft that this entire thing could come down on my head,” he said.