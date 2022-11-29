Since then, others have come forward to speak about their experiences, and a report in The Guardian today (29 November) highlighted the story of one woman who’s in the midst of taking legal action against her landlord after a medical expert said her potentially terminal lung disease was likely triggered by moulds within her home.

The government is under increasing pressure to address the number of social housing tenants living in mouldy housing, and Michael Gove, the housing secretary, recently promised to introduce legislation that will ensure the voices of tenants are “heard more clearly”.

However, it’s also important for tenants renting from private landlords to know their rights when it comes to dealing with damp and mould. To give you the information you need, we asked John Gallagher, principal solicitor at Shelter, to talk us through the basics.