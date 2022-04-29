More than 1 in 7 UK renters ‘overpaying’ as post-pandemic property shortage drives up costs
As the cost of living crisis places more households under financial pressure, the UK rental market continues to skyrocket.
As average UK rents continue to rise for the sixth quarter in a row, the Deposit Protection Service (DPS) has suggested that more than one in seven private tenants are “overpaying” to secure a rental property.
While a shortage of available properties continues to drive up costs, renters are responding by paying more than the advertised rent to secure their property, often because they are desperate or there is nothing else available.
The DPS – which says its database of private rental prices is the largest of its kind – said a survey of tenants it carried out earlier this year found that 15% of respondents admitted to paying over the odds.
Of those, 43% said they had been “desperate to secure a property”, while 26% did so because there was nothing else on the market. A further 11% said the agent had asked them for their “best offer”, another 11% said they overpaid because they loved the property, and the remaining 9% did not give a reason for overpaying.
Amid a cost of living crisis that continues to put millions in the UK under financial strain, the trend could set a worrying precedent for the skyrocketing rental market.
The DPS report is just the latest in a line of surveys showing that intense competition is adding to the financial pressure being felt by many households.
It also found that the typical rent paid in the first three months of this year was 6.1% higher than 12 months earlier and stood at £849 a month – up from £800.
Earlier this year, Zoopla said private rents were rising at a record rate, and prospective tenants outnumbered available rental properties by more than three to one.
Images: Getty