Why the hell did we all move to London? Sure, it’s one of the world’s most diverse and exciting cities. The streets are paved with gold, according to legend. And it’s the only place in the UK where you actually have a shot at getting into certain career fields.

But for those who don’t have savings, a six-figure salary or a Bank of Mum and Dad (which is a lot of us), it’s become near-impossible to get onto the property ladder. This means that more and more people are stuck in the expensive and precarious renting game well into their 30s, 40s and beyond. And let’s face it, most of us would prefer the safety, comfort and independence that homeownership provides.