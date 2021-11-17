“The killer has really been the significant rise in energy bills over the past few months. I’m now paying over £110 per month for bills on top of rent at £787 per month, adding up to around £900. Once I’ve paid for food and travel, there really isn’t much left to save or do much else with at the end of the month.”

A couple of months ago, Olivia decided that the sky-high London rent was no longer worth it. “Before Covid, it used to be so much more fun with everyone working in the office – we could go for spontaneous drinks after work almost any day. There would also be cool cultural events happening all the time. But WFH culture and Covid mean there’s simply no point in paying London rent anymore if you can no longer take advantage of all that London has to offer.

“At the end of the day I thought, why am I forking out almost £800 per month on rent to go straight into someone else’s pocket? If I moved to another city, I could save up to buy myself a modern, spacious apartment that is all mine. This realisation made the decision really easy for me and now I can’t wait to go back to NI and get my own place.”