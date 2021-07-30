And of course, lockdown made things even harder for many low-income families. “The pandemic has left many of us feeling trapped, but for those crammed into homes too small, it’s been a nightmare. Overcrowding puts a strain on every aspect of family life. We’ve got parents sleeping on sofas, siblings all sharing one bed, and babies who don’t have the space to crawl,” says Neate.

“These overcrowded families are stranded with nowhere else to go. Home ownership is out of reach and private renting is too expensive for most. The answer is clear: the government cannot build back better without building good-quality social homes.”

The experience has left Eleanor feeling dejected and alone in her fight to have enough space for her family. “I feel like I have no one to turn to and no one willing to listen or take me seriously,” she says.

When she first moved into her flat, she says that she did her best to make it feel homely. “At first I tried to fix it up, but I’ve gotten rid of a lot of stuff in order to make more space,” she says. She explains that she’s been in a limbo of if or when she can move for so long that she’s just stopped trying.

“It doesn’t feel like a home because there’s so much we can’t do. It’s a really stressful situation to be in.”