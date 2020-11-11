The best countryside locations to relocate to if you’re rethinking city life

“What is it about the English countryside – why is the beauty so much more than visual? Why does it touch one so?”

So said Dodie Smith in her beloved novel, I Capture The Castle, and it’s a quote that has stuck with us ever since. Because, yeah, when we get out of the city and into the country’s rural areas, everything does look and feel different. The air feels fresher, the grass looks greener, and even the rain feels… well, the rain feels the same, fine. But it’s far more fun to trudge about in wet, grey drizzle when you’re stomping through muddy puddles in wellies, isn’t it?

With so many people now WFH, then, it makes sense that the Covid-19 pandemic has led to many city dwellers reassessing their living choices and considering moving to the country.