Look, there’s no denying that millions of people in the UK would much rather live in a fairer society that enables homeownership more for those who want it. And so much work needs to be done to ensure that private renting is safe and affordable for everybody. But renting is not synonymous with individual failure. And renting, for many, is either a lifestyle choice or a way of living that people are happier to accept than resent.

Just look at Germany, where renting is actually seen as the norm. In 2018, The Guardian reported that it is the European country with the fewest homeowners – 46% of households owned their own home at the time. It reported: “Culturally, there is nothing like the drive to want to own as there is in other countries.”

With all this in mind, Stylist spoke with three women who say they prefer to rent.