Nearly three months after the Taliban seized control of Kabul following the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, the conflict and humanitarian crisis in the country continues, with major charities warning of the dangers as we head into winter.

Afghanistan is currently experiencing an economic crisis aggravated by the conflict, and severe drought has caused a collapse in food security since the Taliban takeover in August.

The US and other Western countries have cut off direct financial assistance, while the Taliban government cannot access billions of dollars in Afghan national reserves held abroad.