You can now hide your like count on Instagram and Facebook – here’s how

It’s official: as of Wednesday, the option to ‘hide’ like counts on your Instagram and Facebook feeds will begin rolling out across the world.

The tool, which was announced back in 2019 and has been tested in several countries since, is now available for every Instagram and Facebook user to use.

It allows you to hide both the like counts of other people’s posts that appear in your feed and those you post to your account.

This means that, while you’ll still get in-app notifications when someone has ‘liked’ your post (that is, if you haven’t switched them off, too), you won’t see a cumulative number underneath your post when you look at it. Instead, you’ll see the username of one person who has liked the post “and others”, instead of a total number.