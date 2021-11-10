In the wake of George Floyd’s murder in May 2020 at the hands of police officer Derek Chauvin, Black Lives Matter marches were held across the US and worldwide as protestors called for an end to racism and justice for Floyd’s death.

Following one protest, author and activist Kimberly Jones was cleaning up the streets when her powerful Monopoly analogy explaining the enduring disparities Black Americans face was filmed by a friend, shared and went viral:

“If I right now decided that I wanted to play Monopoly with you, and for 400 rounds of playing Monopoly, I didn’t allow you to have any money, I didn’t allow you to have anything on the board, and then we played another 50 rounds of Monopoly and everything that you gained and you earned while you were playing that round of Monopoly was taken from you.

So that’s 450 years. So for 400 rounds of Monopoly, you don’t get to play at all…So then for 50 years you finally get a little bit and you’re allowed to play. And every time that they don’t like the way that you’re playing, or that you’re catching up, or that you’re doing something to be self-sufficient, they burn your game. They burn your cards. They burn your Monopoly money. And then finally at the release and the onset of that, they allow you to play, and they say, “Okay, now you catch up.”