Warning: this article contains refrences to abuse and rape which some readers might find upsetting.

I was born in Mumbai, India. When I was five years old, I was taken from my family and sold to a man named Naresh* who lived in the city of Kolkata.

I was told to do chores around the house, washing dishes, sweeping, and tending to the needs of Naresh and his family. I was such a small girl, and sometimes I would get homesick and cry, wondering when I would go home. But when I cried, they would lock me up in a dark room, sometimes for an entire day with no food or water.

Every time I raised my voice or objected to my work, I was beaten into silence. My words meant nothing to the family, and I was not allowed to leave or speak to anyone outside of the family. No friends. No school. No birthdays. No life outside of work.

Sometimes I would get angry and wonder: “Why have I even been born? What is the purpose of my life?” There were days when Naresh’s brother and his sons came to the house. His sons would misbehave with me, and after a while, even though I tried to resist, they forced themselves on me.

The boys told me that if I tried to speak up and call for help, nobody would believe me. By the time I was 15 years old, I had been raped many times by members of Naresh’s family. Around that same time, I was asked if I wanted to begin working at a real job. I thought this was my opportunity to leave the house and the family behind me, so I said yes.