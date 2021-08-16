The incident in Plymouth has been described as “domestic”, including by those explaining why it is not being considered terror related. But this suggests a total lack of understanding of terrorism. In over a third of public mass shootings in the US between 2011-2019, the perpetrator had a history of domestic violence or harassing or abusing women. In at least 53% of mass shootings between 2009-2020, the victims included an intimate partner or family member of the perpetrator. There is a very strong argument that all incidents of domestic violence, which terrorise women and advance the male supremacist ideology of patriarchal control, should themselves be categorised as a form of terrorism. You could only separate these things out if you were approaching the situation with no gendered analysis whatsoever. Which seems a very strange approach given that there is just one thing that almost all terrorists do have in common. They are men.

The refusal even to consider labelling events like these terrorism has a huge knock-on effect. It results, repeatedly, in mainstream media coverage that engages in good faith with the philosophy of extremists. ‘Explainers’ detail the incel ‘belief system’ as if it is a valid lifestyle choice instead of a movement dedicated to inciting the massacre of women. Opinion pieces ‘debate’ the rights and wrongs of the incel belief that all men are entitled to a ‘redistribution of sex’. Inadvertently or not, this both amplifies and normalises an extremist ideology. It is difficult to imagine a similar response after a mass murder carried out by somebody subscribing to Islamist extremism, for example.