“The situation is beyond crisis point,” said Dr Zarir Udwadia, who works in two of Mumbai’s biggest private hospitals, on the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday. “This virus has a country of 1.4 billion firmly in a stranglehold and it’s really exposed our threadbare healthcare system and our failure of leadership.”

Dr Udwadia said he’s seeing “ward after ward full of patients struggling to breathe,” and that more younger patients are afflicted this time compared to the first wave of the virus. Just this week he watched a 35-year-old husband and wife who had been on ventilators die from the disease.

The pace of India’s vaccine rollout is also slow – less than 10% of the country has received an initial vaccine so far (by contrast, the UK government claims all adults will have been offered a first dose by the end of July).