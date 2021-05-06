A garment worker and single mum called Sashi*, who ActionAid supports, lost her job as a tailor during the first lockdown last year. She has been working in the industry for over 20 years but struggled to find another job to support her two children and pay rent. After four months, she finally found work stitching night dresses but was unemployed again two days later because there weren’t enough orders coming in.

Sashi finally found another job but there she faced sexual harassment from her manager. He used to call her every night and verbally abuse her. ActionAid supported her through this and she secured a third job – all in the space of six months – but is being paid much less because of this second wave and its impact on the economy.

Sashi’s story isn’t unique. In India many women work ‘informally’ as garment factory workers, domestic workers and street vendors. That means they have no protection from their employers and are now either jobless due to lockdowns or are being forced to continue working with no protection against the virus. According to a survey conducted by the Women Workers Union in Jaipur, 90% of the 500 workers interviewed said they weren’t paid at all during last year’s lockdowns.