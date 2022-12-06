Indonesia bans sex before marriage in what critics describe as a “dramatic rollback of human rights”

The news comes as Indonesia attempts to attract ‘digital nomads’ to its islands, including Bali, with flexible visas, but whether or not the laws on cohabitation and pre-marital sex will apply to the island is unclear.

According to Reuters, deputy chief of Indonesia’s tourism industry board Maulana Yusran said the new code was “totally counter-productive” at a time when the economy and tourism were starting to recover from the pandemic: “We deeply regret the government have closed their eyes. We have already expressed our concern to the ministry of tourism about how harmful this law is.”

Only a person’s partner, parents or children can report them for extramarital sex; for the blasphemy laws, legislators said they had added defences for free speech and protests made in the “public interest”. The ban on insults to the president and vice president, directly and through audio visual or digital means, is punishable by up to 4.5 years in jail.

This is the second time that laws banning sex before marriage have been attempted. The first was in 2019, but international protests made lawmakers delay the vote.

Then, countries including Australia changed their travel advice for tourists heading to Indonesia, warning that they could soon be charged for offences. For now, there are no changes to travel advice from the UK, but protests have begun to take place in Indonesia.