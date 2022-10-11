From the state of the economy to the ongoing climate crisis, there are plenty of things to feel down about these days. But if there’s one thing that’s guaranteed to make you feel better about the future, it’s the voices of the next generation.

Young women and girls may be entering a world that feels chaotic and unstable to even the most resilient of us, but they’re still confident about the changes they want to see in the world, especially when it comes to the workplace.

That’s according to new research from The Girls’ Day School Trust, which highlights the dreams and ambitions of girls aged 9-18 from state, academy and private schools across the UK.