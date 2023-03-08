When International Women’s Day comes around each year, it can sometimes feel hard to see through the #girlboss marketing and fast-fashion campaigns to what really matters.
But cynicism aside, be sure of this: there are thousands of organisations out there doing the very real work of uplifting, protecting, supporting and educating women and girls across the world. And they need our support now more than ever.
To help do your bit and restore your faith in humanity, here are nine change-making charities that empower women, today, on IWD and every day.
CARE International UK
Since 1945, CARE has worked around the world to save lives, defeat poverty and achieve social justice, putting women and girls at the centre of their work. Because we cannot overcome poverty until all people have equal rights and opportunities.
That’s one of the many reasons why this year, Stylist is joining the #Walk4Women campaign, in collaboration with CARE International UK, to support women – by going on a walk.
Bloody Good Period
Bloody Good Period do the increasingly important work of getting period products to refugees, asylum seekers, food bank users and others who can’t afford them. They proudly lead the fight for menstrual equity and the rights of all people who bleed.
Glitch
Online abuse is a huge problem, particularly for Black women and other people of colour and LGBTQ+ and other marginalised people, who often find themselves as targets. Founded by Seyi Akiwowo, Glitch is an award-winning UK charity committed to ending online abuse by educating people on how they can engage positively, respectfully and justly in all digital spaces.
Women for Refugee Women
Supporting refugee women has never been more imperative than in 2023. Women for Refugee Women strives to empower refugee and asylum-seeking women to speak out, become leaders and advocate for change. Through English lessons, drama and other activities, they support women to build their confidence and skills, as well as heal from the trauma of displacement.
Refuge
Refuge is the largest domestic abuse organisation in the UK. On any given day, its services support thousands of women and their children, helping them to overcome the physical, emotional, financial and logistical impacts of abuse and rebuild their lives — free from fear.
Imkaan
Imkaan is a UK-based, Black feminist organisation and the only national umbrella women’s organisation dedicated to addressing violence against Black and minoritised women and girls. It works on issues such as domestic violence, forced marriage and ‘honour-based’ violence at a local, national and international level.
The Prince's Trust
The Prince’s Trust believes that every young person should have the chance to embrace exciting opportunities. Its mission is to help 11–30-year-olds to find the tools and confidence to try free courses and start careers, particularly in uncertain times.
End Violence Against Women
EVAW is a group of feminist organisations and experts from across the UK working to end violence against women and girls in all its forms.
Made up of over 135 specialist women’s support services, researchers, activists, survivors and NGOs, it believes that violence against women is not inevitable and works to tear up the systems that enable it and build a fairer world in its place.
Pregnant Then Screwed
Pregnant Then Screwed was launched on International Women’s Day in 2015 by Joeli Brearley as a space for mothers to share their stories of discrimination. The project quickly grew, and today Pregnant Then Screwed is a charity dedicated to ending the motherhood penalty, supporting tens of thousands of women each year, and successfully campaigning for change.
Images: Getty