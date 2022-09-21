If you’ve been on social media at all this week, you may have seen coverage of the ongoing protests being led by women across Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Demonstrations have continued for five successive nights in towns and cities around the country after Amini, who was arrested by the regime’s ‘morality police’ for allegedly breaking the country’s hijab laws, died in hospital on Friday after spending three days in a coma.

Witnesses at the scene in Tehran told journalists that police beat Amini with a baton following her arrest, and reports have since emerged that her head was also banged against the police vehicle.