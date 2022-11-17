“There is a war on women happening right now – this is how we can all help”

Angelique is a graduate of Women For Women International’s Stronger Women, Stronger Nations programme in DRC. This is a country where – as across most developing countries – most farmworkers are women, yet very few own the land they work on. For decades, communities we serve in the DRC have ignored the law and refused to allow women to own their own land. Men forcibly seize land from women or prevent them from buying or inheriting land or property in the first place. But through our programme, Angelique and a group of women learned about their rights to buy and own land – and decided to fight for it. Resisting scepticism and stigma, these women persuaded their husbands, families and village elders that everyone benefits when a woman becomes economically self-sufficient and that they have just as much right to own land as their husbands. Angelique is now the proud owner of a piece of land. And with it, she has secured the freedom to choose what crops to grow and who to employ. She can also pass it on to her daughters. Along with more than a hundred other women who now have land titles in their name, they are a powerful testament to what is possible when women come together in solidarity.

For the last three decades we have been supporting women to find their voices. We must say enough is enough – like Angelique in DRC. Women in Iran are doing that right now, and so must we.

Gender inequality is the foundation on which gender-based violence is allowed to go unchecked. According to the UN Women’s Gender Snapshot Report (7 September 2022), we are facing a backlash against women’s rights the world over, and funding for gender equality is not keeping pace with the increasing severity of global challenges. At the current rate of progress, it may take another 286 years to remove discriminatory laws and close prevailing gaps in legal protections for women and girls. If current trends continue, in sub–Saharan Africa, more women and girls will live in extreme poverty by 2030 than there are today. Violence against women remains high, and global health, climate and humanitarian crises have further increased the risks of violence, especially for the most vulnerable women and girls. Women feel more unsafe than they did before the pandemic. Women’s representation in positions of power and decision-making remains below parity. This cannot continue.