Last week, news of an upcoming film called They Are Us received a huge backlash. It was announced that the movie will focus on prime minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the mosque attacks that took place in Christchurch in 2019, which saw 51 people killed and 40 injured. Rose Byrne has been cast as Ardern in the movie, which has been described as “an inspirational story about the young leader’s response to the tragic events”.

But people quickly criticised the production for not focusing on the Muslim victims of the attack. As reported by the Washington Post, Anjum Rahman of the Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand said the story “needs telling, but not in this way”. She added: “It should be centred on those directly impacted by the attacks. And the victims need to be properly consulted if this goes ahead.” A petition to shut down the film’s production has gained momentum over recent days.