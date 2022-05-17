Jake Daniels becomes the first male professional footballer in 30 years to come out as gay
17-year-old Jake Daniels’ coming out story is certainly historic, but why is LGBTQ+ representation in men’s football so far behind the women’s game?
Blackpool FC forward Jake Daniels has become the UK’s first male professional footballer for more than 30 years to come out while still playing, aged just 17.
Daniels is the first openly gay male professional footballer in the UK since Justin Fashanu in 1990, and his coming out has been described as a “watershed moment” for the sport.
Figures from throughout the world of football, including Gary Lineker, Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand and England captain Harry Kane united to offer praise and support to Daniels, with the Football Association hailing him “an inspiration to us all”.
In their own statement, Blackpool FC said they were “incredibly proud [Jake] has reached a stage where he is empowered to express himself both on and off the pitch”. The club added: “It is vital that we all promote an environment where people feel comfortable to be themselves, and that football leads the way in removing any form of discrimination and prejudice.”
“This season has been a fantastic one for me on the pitch. I’ve made my first-team debut, scored 30 goals for the youth team, signed my first professional contract and shared success with my team-mates, going on a great run in the FA Youth Cup and lifting the Lancashire FA Pro-Youth Cup. But off the pitch I’ve been hiding the real me and who I really am. I’ve known my whole life that I’m gay, and I now feel that I’m ready to come out and be myself,” Daniels wrote in a statement shared to the club’s website.
“I’ve hated lying my whole life and feeling the need to change to fit in. I want to be a role model myself by doing this. There are people out there in the same space as me that may not feel comfortable revealing their sexuality. I just want to tell them that you don’t have to change who you are, or how you should be, just to fit in. You being you, and being happy, is what matters most,” he continued.
Outside of the sport, Elton John took to Instagram to congratulate Daniels, writing: “A courageous and game-changing statement. At seventeen, he has hopefully changed the face of football forever. Bravo.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson also tweeted: “Thank you for your bravery Jake. It would have taken huge courage to come out and you will be an inspiration to many both on and off the pitch.”
Football clubs have traditionally been incredibly masculine environments and, let’s be honest, breeding grounds for toxic masculinity. It has also long been considered a sport notorious for homophobic attitudes, with high profile campaigns like Football v Homophobia and Kick It Out aiming to eliminate abuse at all levels.
While the core response to Daniels’ admission was positive, there were of course some discriminatory reactions, which many are speculating led Sky Sports to limit comments beneath its tweet announcing the news.
However, a Paddy Power survey from 2019 found that 69% of fans felt that the Football Association should be doing more to prevent homophobia in the game in the UK, and 55% wanted their team to increase its support for LGBTQ+ rights for players.
Currently, Adelaide United player Josh Cavallo is the only openly gay top-flight male professional footballer in the world, having come out last October.
In contrast, women’s football is typically more inclusive and features many prominent LGBTQ+ figures, including the likes of USA captain Megan Rapinoe, Australian national and Chelsea forward Sam Kerr and former England soccer captain Casey Stoney.
According to statistics from Sports Media LGBT+, at the most recent World Cup in 2019, more than 40 players were ‘out’.
“Now is the right time to do it. I feel like I am ready to tell people my story,” Daniels told BBC Sport yesterday (16 May), and the hope is that his bravery will encourage many more, within football and beyond, to live their truths.
He added: “Since I’ve come out to my family, my club and my team-mates, that period of overthinking everything – and the stress it created – has gone. It was impacting my mental health. Now I am just confident and happy to be myself finally.
“I have been thinking for a long time about how I want to do it, when I want to do it. I know now is the time. I am ready to be myself, be free and be confident with it all.”
In Chelsea FC Women’s weekend FA Cup Final against Manchester City, the scenes of delight were punctuated when the team was joined on pitch by their partners – of all genders – following their 3-2 victory.
Football fan or not, I’m sure all of us hope that someday soon the men’s game will follow suit and allow players to feel comfortable winning, losing and drawing as their full authentic selves.
