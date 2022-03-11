Phillips told MPs: “The perpetrators killed, but it is on us in here if we keep allowing a system where women live under the requirement to give away their labour for free in the pursuit of their own safety,” referring to Ingala Smith’s work.

The representative for Birmingham Yardley also noted that the deaths of the women had all occurred since “that supposedly watershed moment” of Sarah Everard’s murder in March 2021.

“Every name I’ll read, there will be a story of how better mental health services, even the slightest suggestion of offender management, or the availability of quick specialist victim support would have saved their lives,” she said.

Phillips later announced that she and the Labour party are working on with the families of the victims she has included on her lists, which she has shared with parliament for seven years running.