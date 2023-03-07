In November 2022, Jill Scott won the hearts of the entire country after her fearless yet fun-loving stint on I’m A Celebrity, which earned her the hallowed title of Queen of the Jungle. But for supporters of England’s Lionesses, Scott has long been an iconic personality on and off the pitch. (Remember the clip that went viral of her swearing in the Euro 2022 final, anyone?)

With 161 caps for the country, the midfielder was described as “one of England’s four outstanding players” at the 2011 World Cup, and went on to play a role in the historic 2022 Euro win.

And even though she’s now retired from the international game, it’s not all bad news. In 2023, she’ll be making history once again as England’s first female captain at Soccer Aid.