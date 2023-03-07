Euro 2022 winner, Queen of the Jungle and now Soccer Aid captain? It’s certainly Jill Scott’s time to shine.
In November 2022, Jill Scott won the hearts of the entire country after her fearless yet fun-loving stint on I’m A Celebrity, which earned her the hallowed title of Queen of the Jungle. But for supporters of England’s Lionesses, Scott has long been an iconic personality on and off the pitch. (Remember the clip that went viral of her swearing in the Euro 2022 final, anyone?)
With 161 caps for the country, the midfielder was described as “one of England’s four outstanding players” at the 2011 World Cup, and went on to play a role in the historic 2022 Euro win.
And even though she’s now retired from the international game, it’s not all bad news. In 2023, she’ll be making history once again as England’s first female captain at Soccer Aid.
Taking place on 11 June at Old Trafford, the yearly charity match has raised over £75million for UNICEF since its inception in 2006. However, this year, Scott’s England will be looking to claim their first win over the World XI FC since 2018, after last year’s match finished 2-2 before the World XI secured the win on penalties.
“The Euros, The Jungle and now Soccer Aid for UNICEF – it’s the holy trinity! I’ve won two of them, so I just need Soccer Aid now to complete ‘The Treble’!” Scott said of the appointment. “I think of all three, this might be the one I’m most nervous about, though – just look at the names involved! Buy a ticket, support this amazing cause and cheer us on!”
Scott will be joined by three other former England internationals in making their Soccer Aid debuts, in ex-Lionesses team-mate Karen Carney, Chelsea’s Champions League winner Gary Cahill and ex-Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.
Chelsea boss Emma Hayes and Line Of Duty’s Vicky McClure are set to co-manage the England team, which also includes Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Jermain Defoe, Eni Aluko, Sir Mo Farah and Alex Brooker.
Images: Getty