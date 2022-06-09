One of the most harmful results of the commentary surrounding this trial has been the reinforcement of the ‘perfect victim’ concept – aka, the idea that victims of abuse should look, sound and act a certain way.

There is, of course, no such thing as a ‘perfect victim’. But that fact hasn’t stopped social media users from scrutinising Heard’s physical and emotional behaviour on the stand – and holding it up as ‘evidence’ that she’s not telling the truth.

“The perfect victim stereotype is something that we’ve been theorising in psychology since the 1960s,” explains Dr Jessica Taylor, a chartered psychologist and founder of Victim Focus – a campaign group which works to challenge, change and influence the world to treat victims of trauma, abuse and violence with respect.

“Millions of people have scrutinised everything about her,” says Dr Taylor. “Why is she crying? Why is she not crying? Why is her memory recall of some incidents not good, but for others it is razor sharp? Why didn’t she tell somebody? Why did she cover her injuries with make-up? Why didn’t she? It’s just endless nitpicking.”