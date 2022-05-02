Katie Kenyon murder: body of missing 33-year-old found in Lancashire forest
The body of the missing mum was discovered a week after she went missing.
Police searching for 33-year-old Katie Kenyon confirmed that the body of the missing woman was found on Friday, 29 April in an area of the Forest of Bowland in Lancashire. The discovery was made after police received new information about the young woman’s location.
Kenyon, a 33-year-old mum of two, from Padiham, near Burnley in Lancashire went missing on the morning on Friday, 22 April. Police believed she travelled in a Ford Transit van which left Burnley towards the Bolton by Bowland area.
Following the discovery of her body, a Home Office post-mortem examination found that Kenyon died as a result of head injuries.
Detective Supt Gary Brooks, head of Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Unit, said: “Katie’s family have been told and my heart goes out to them at this time. We have specially trained officers supporting them at this difficult time.
He thanked the public and the media for their help during a “protracted, complex and very emotive search”. “While this is not the conclusion to those searches any of us would have wished for I know the family appreciate those efforts. Once again, my thoughts today are with Katie’s family and all of her loved ones.”
On Friday, 29 April a man appeared in Preston crown court and was charged with Katie’s murder. He has been name das Andrew Burfield, 50, of Todmorden Road, Burnley. He will face trial which is set to begin on 14 November.
A fundraising page, set up by Katie’s family up to help pay for funeral costs and to look after her children described Katie as “a mum, daughter, granddaughter, sister, auntie, niece, cousin, friend and animal lover.” It has already raised over £14,ooo.
The message on the page reads: “On Friday the 22nd April, our heart-breaking nightmare began when our Katie was taken away from her children and family far too soon.
“We as family are putting together this JustGiving page for Katie to have the best send off that Katie deserves & for Katie’s son and daughter & their future to fulfil Katie’s dreams she had planned with her children. As we know you all want to help, this would be the most appreciated way.”
It finished: “Thank you for all your kind words and support. We know your all behind us.”
Image: via Lancashire Constabulary