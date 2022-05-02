Katie Kenyon murder: body of missing 33-year-old found in Lancashire forest

Police searching for 33-year-old Katie Kenyon confirmed that the body of the missing woman was found on Friday, 29 April in an area of the Forest of Bowland in Lancashire. The discovery was made after police received new information about the young woman’s location.

Kenyon, a 33-year-old mum of two, from Padiham, near Burnley in Lancashire went missing on the morning on Friday, 22 April. Police believed she travelled in a Ford Transit van which left Burnley towards the Bolton by Bowland area.

Following the discovery of her body, a Home Office post-mortem examination found that Kenyon died as a result of head injuries.

Detective Supt Gary Brooks, head of Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Unit, said: “Katie’s family have been told and my heart goes out to them at this time. We have specially trained officers supporting them at this difficult time.

He thanked the public and the media for their help during a “protracted, complex and very emotive search”. “While this is not the conclusion to those searches any of us would have wished for I know the family appreciate those efforts. Once again, my thoughts today are with Katie’s family and all of her loved ones.”