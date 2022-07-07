Kayon Williams: a body has been found in the River Thames following a search for the missing 24-year-old
- Leah Sinclair
A police search was launched after Williams went missing on 2 July while on a night out with friends in central London.
The body of a woman has been found following the search for Kayon Williams.
The 24-year-old from east London was last seen in central London at around 3:40am on 2 July on a night out with friends in Market Place, close to Oxford Circus.
Police launched a search for her and released an image of Williams on the night of her disappearance. She was last seen wearing a pink dress and white heels.
In a statement, the police confirmed that the body of a woman was found in the River Thames between Waterloo and Blackfriars Bridge on Tuesday evening (5 July) during their search for Williams.
In a statement, Westminster Police said: “We’ve been appealing for help to find 24-year-old Kayon Williams.
“Sadly, last night a body was recovered from the water between Waterloo and Blackfriars Bridges.”
“It is with heavy hearts that we inform you all that Kayon has passed away. No words can describe how we feel,” a statement said. “We would like to thank everyone for their help in trying to locate her. We want Kayon to know that we will always love her and she will be greatly missed.”
The Metropolitan Police has been approached for comment.
Image: Met Police