After four days of confirmation hearings, Ketanji Brown Jackson is one step closer on her journey to become the first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court judge in the US.

As is customary, Jackson was questioned by members of the Senate judiciary committee. Senator Dick Durbin, who presided over the hearings, announced the final vote will take place on 4 April.

After her hearings, Jackson has garnered huge popularity, with only 26% of Americans opposed to her confirmation. This would make her the most popular nominee since 2005.