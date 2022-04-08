Her confirmation followed a series of gruelling questions from Republican senators as part of confirmation hearings.

“There is an absurdity to this that is almost comical if it was not so dangerous,” Senator Cory Booker said at line of questioning, while writer Tayo Bero described the hearings as “a scene of childish political theatre, thanks to Senate Republicans”.

However, Jackson was praised for her dignified, measured demeanour throughout the proceedings.