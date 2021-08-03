News

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard just sparked a bathroom debate that couples will relate to

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell just shared a video of the moment her partner Dax Shepard called her out for leaving a piece of used toilet paper on the seat.

Every so often, a celebrity proves that even the rich and famous have normal relationship moments that many of us can relate to. 

Take, for instance, when Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recently celebrated their 10th anniversary by simply revisiting the restaurant they went to on their first date. 

Or when Catherine Zeta-Jones said that the ‘secret’ to a happy longterm relationship is as straightforward as having “love and respect” and a dash of “humour”. 

And now, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have just proved that they have the same household debates that so many other couples do.

You may also like

Kristen Bell is here to reassure you that she and Dax Shepard still fight. A lot

Bell shared a video clip on Instagram in the middle of the night, showing the debate she got into with her partner about a piece of toilet paper she left on the toilet seat.

“What was the intention?” Shepard asks her while looking at the piece of paper. “Was it to be in the toilet bowl or in the trash can? Because now that I have to finish the task you started, I have to do it correctly.”

“Obviously, I didn’t care, but look…” she laughed, while pushing the paper into the bowl. “It was dark in here!” she argued. 

“Uh huh, it’s dark in here a lot apparently,” Shepard replied. “‘Cause that happens, I don’t know, four or five days a week.”

Bell uploaded the video with a caption reading: “I got busted by @daxshepard. But peeing IS a waste of time, and stand by that statement.”

You may also like

Jennifer Lawrence’s reaction to celebrity exes reuniting is just very, very relatable

People shared their comments on the video, proving it was a relatable household debate.

“Men don’t have to wipe after they pee, so it’s only fair that they share in that emotional labour,” one fan wrote.

“This is exactly why everyone needs their own toilet!” added another fan.

“I do this all the time and my husband always brings it to my attention,” shared another woman on a nighttime pee mission. “He is like, ‘The goal is to put in IN the toilet!’ I don’t even realise it!”

You may also like

Kristen Bell’s story about her first big fight with Dax Shepard is just incredible

This isn’t the first time that Bell and Shepard have shared a relatable couple moment.

Bell once explained how they had their first fight because they are both “control freaks”. In fact, she reassured couples everywhere by revealing that they still fight a lot

So, if you also get into debates with your spouse over what goes on the toilet – rest assured that you are not the only ones.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…