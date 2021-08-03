Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard just sparked a bathroom debate that couples will relate to

Every so often, a celebrity proves that even the rich and famous have normal relationship moments that many of us can relate to.

Take, for instance, when Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recently celebrated their 10th anniversary by simply revisiting the restaurant they went to on their first date.

Or when Catherine Zeta-Jones said that the ‘secret’ to a happy longterm relationship is as straightforward as having “love and respect” and a dash of “humour”.