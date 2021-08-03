Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard just sparked a bathroom debate that couples will relate to
Hollie Richardson
Kristen Bell just shared a video of the moment her partner Dax Shepard called her out for leaving a piece of used toilet paper on the seat.
Every so often, a celebrity proves that even the rich and famous have normal relationship moments that many of us can relate to.
Take, for instance, when Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recently celebrated their 10th anniversary by simply revisiting the restaurant they went to on their first date.
Or when Catherine Zeta-Jones said that the ‘secret’ to a happy longterm relationship is as straightforward as having “love and respect” and a dash of “humour”.
And now, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have just proved that they have the same household debates that so many other couples do.
Bell shared a video clip on Instagram in the middle of the night, showing the debate she got into with her partner about a piece of toilet paper she left on the toilet seat.
“What was the intention?” Shepard asks her while looking at the piece of paper. “Was it to be in the toilet bowl or in the trash can? Because now that I have to finish the task you started, I have to do it correctly.”
“Obviously, I didn’t care, but look…” she laughed, while pushing the paper into the bowl. “It was dark in here!” she argued.
“Uh huh, it’s dark in here a lot apparently,” Shepard replied. “‘Cause that happens, I don’t know, four or five days a week.”
Bell uploaded the video with a caption reading: “I got busted by @daxshepard. But peeing IS a waste of time, and stand by that statement.”
People shared their comments on the video, proving it was a relatable household debate.
“Men don’t have to wipe after they pee, so it’s only fair that they share in that emotional labour,” one fan wrote.
“This is exactly why everyone needs their own toilet!” added another fan.
“I do this all the time and my husband always brings it to my attention,” shared another woman on a nighttime pee mission. “He is like, ‘The goal is to put in IN the toilet!’ I don’t even realise it!”
This isn’t the first time that Bell and Shepard have shared a relatable couple moment.
Bell once explained how they had their first fight because they are both “control freaks”. In fact, she reassured couples everywhere by revealing that they still fight a lot.
So, if you also get into debates with your spouse over what goes on the toilet – rest assured that you are not the only ones.
Images: Getty