Labour MP Chris Matheson has resigned after an inquiry found he had breached the House of Commons’ sexual misconduct policy by making “unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances” towards a junior member of staff.

An independent panel of parliament’s bullying and harassment watchdog, as well as the standards commissioner, had recommended that Matheson be suspended from parliament for four weeks, a decision that would have to be approved by fellow MPs. The four-week suspension could have lead to Matheson facing a recall in his Chester seat, but he chose to resign instead.

A Labour spokesperson said they had immediately suspended Matheson from the party following the investigation, saying: “We will now select a candidate that the people of Chester can be proud to vote for.”