Labour MP Chris Matheson has resigned after an inquiry upheld allegations of sexual misconduct against him
The MP for City of Chester was found to have put undue pressure on a female staff member to go on a “sexually motivated” trip overseas with him.
Labour MP Chris Matheson has resigned after an inquiry found he had breached the House of Commons’ sexual misconduct policy by making “unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances” towards a junior member of staff.
An independent panel of parliament’s bullying and harassment watchdog, as well as the standards commissioner, had recommended that Matheson be suspended from parliament for four weeks, a decision that would have to be approved by fellow MPs. The four-week suspension could have lead to Matheson facing a recall in his Chester seat, but he chose to resign instead.
A Labour spokesperson said they had immediately suspended Matheson from the party following the investigation, saying: “We will now select a candidate that the people of Chester can be proud to vote for.”
It had been alleged that Matheson invited the junior staff member to take a private trip to Gibraltar with him in 2019. The commissioner later found that the invitation was sexually motivated, unwanted, and had placed the complainant under pressure and intimidated her.
A second allegation stated that Matheson took the junior staff member to a work-related dinner in January 2020 “and during the evening linked arms with her; made personal comments about her appearance while looking at her suggestively; made her hold his hand as they left and insisted on accompanying her to her bus stop; and once there invited her back to his flat, kissed her twice on the forehead and attempted to kiss her on the mouth”.
The commissioner ultimately concluded that: “There is no doubt that [Mr Matheson] was seeking to initiate a sexual relationship with the complainant, his junior employee. This wished-for relationship was unwanted and unwelcome throughout.
“The evidence confirms that his actions were entirely non-consensual, as well as threatening, intimidating, undermining and humiliating for the complainant,” it added.
In his resignation statement, Matheson admitted he had committed a “minor breach of the code” and tendered his resignation with “great sadness”.
Matheson said he felt the suspension of four weeks was an “excessive and unfair penalty” but he could not challenge it further and felt it was the “honorable and right thing to stand down”. He said the process had taken a toll on his health, including hospitalisation, and he was requesting privacy.
Matheson also apologised to the people of Chester, the House of Commons for the “disrepute” he had caused, and to the complainant for causing hurt. However, he also disputed the findings of the reports, saying there were provable factual inaccuracies, and saying he had “no sexual motivation in this matter”.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has yet to make an official statement on the news.
This story is developing…
Images: UK Parliament