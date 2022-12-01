A senior Buckingham Palace aide has resigned from her position following allegations of racism after she repeatedly asked a Black British charity leader where she was “really” from.

Lady Susan Hussey, 83, served as a longtime lady-in-waiting for Queen Elizabeth II and is Prince William’s godmother. She had recently taken a role as a close advisor to King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, helping to host occasions at the palace, which is where the incident occurred.

On Tuesday 29 November, Ngozi Fulani, founder of Sistah Space, a charity that supports Black women affected by domestic abuse, attended a function at the palace, where she was questioned about her background.