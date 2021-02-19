Back in the heady pre-Covid days of 2015, Oxford Dictionaries picked the “face with tears of joy” as its word of the year.

Why? Well, because they believed this little emoji best represented “the ethos, mood, and preoccupations” of the people. We were happy back then, apparently. Brexit was but a twinkle in Boris Johnson’s eye, we were all giggling over the outlandish idea that Donald Trump could ever become president, and Drake’s Hotline Bling was an oh-so-GIFable mood.

Elsewhere, sex toy sales were rocketing thanks to Fifty Shades Of Grey’s big blockbuster moment, our beloved Adele was still making music, a new show called Hamilton was making a buzz on Broadway, and Game Of Thrones was still delivering the goods with its cliffhanger endings (did anyone really believe Jon Snow was dead forever? Really?).