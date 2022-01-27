According to a Bridgeport Police Department report, Lauren had met a man on the dating app Bumble, and the pair were at her apartment drinking when she fell unwell and vomited.

According to the incident report received by Rolling Stone, she later received a text, walked outside to grab something from her brother and went to the toilet before returning and continuing to drink with the man.

In the report, it claims Lauren’s body was found unresponsive in her home by the same man in the early hours of the morning when he woke up to find “blood coming out of her right nostril and that “she was not breathing” before he called the police.

Medics who arrived at her home pronounced Lauren dead and said she had been deceased for at least an hour or more, the report claims.

Despite being the last person to see her alive, the man was not questioned or arrested by Bridgeport police – and several issues with the way police handled the case have been called into question.

According to Westchester News 12, Lauren’s family learned of her death after visiting her apartment and discovering a note on the door which read: “If you’re looking for Lauren “call the number”.

Lauren’s mother, Shantell, called the number, which belonged to the landlord, who later informed the family that Lauren was dead.

Lauren’s brother, Lakeem Jetter, told Westchester News 12 that when he asked investigators about the older man, he said the investigator “just made it seem like the guy was a nice guy.”