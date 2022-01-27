Why the death of Lauren Smith-Fields after a Bumble date has made headlines worldwide
The hashtag #JusticeForLaurenSmithFields has been trending on Twitter and TikTok in response to the death of a 23-year-old college student. But the way her case has been handled has served as a reminder of the negligent treatment Black women and girls face – even in their deaths.
“When a white woman goes missing, the whole world drops everything.” Those were the words of the attorney for the family of Lauren Smith-Fields – a Black student at Norwalk Community College and YouTuber, who was found dead in her apartment in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on 12 December.
Some of you may have heard her name or seen her face sprawled on Twitter feeds and TikTok videos (#justiceforlaurenannfields has received over 13.4 million TikTok views at the time of writing) as many have rallied together online and IRL to say her name in a bid to figure out what exactly happened the night she died – especially after the way her death was initially handled by law enforcement.
According to a Bridgeport Police Department report, Lauren had met a man on the dating app Bumble, and the pair were at her apartment drinking when she fell unwell and vomited.
According to the incident report received by Rolling Stone, she later received a text, walked outside to grab something from her brother and went to the toilet before returning and continuing to drink with the man.
In the report, it claims Lauren’s body was found unresponsive in her home by the same man in the early hours of the morning when he woke up to find “blood coming out of her right nostril and that “she was not breathing” before he called the police.
Medics who arrived at her home pronounced Lauren dead and said she had been deceased for at least an hour or more, the report claims.
Despite being the last person to see her alive, the man was not questioned or arrested by Bridgeport police – and several issues with the way police handled the case have been called into question.
According to Westchester News 12, Lauren’s family learned of her death after visiting her apartment and discovering a note on the door which read: “If you’re looking for Lauren “call the number”.
Lauren’s mother, Shantell, called the number, which belonged to the landlord, who later informed the family that Lauren was dead.
Lauren’s brother, Lakeem Jetter, told Westchester News 12 that when he asked investigators about the older man, he said the investigator “just made it seem like the guy was a nice guy.”
“When I asked the officer about the guy, he said he was a very nice guy and they weren’t looking into him anymore,” said Jetter. “It was almost like he was sticking up for him and it seemed weird to hear that from a detective.”
Lauren’s father Everett said that the little interaction they previously had with local authorities had been “insensitive” in nature, telling reporters: “The only contact that we have had was from a very insensitive, condescending, and arrogant detective.”
On Monday, the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that she died from “an accidental drug overdose” of fentanyl, promethazine, hydroxyzine and alcohol.
However, Lauren’s family have reportedly paid for a private investigator and their own autopsy, following concerns over how the police handled Lauren’s death.
Darnell Crosland, Lauren’s family’s attorney, told Rolling Stone: “It’s happening all too often with Black girls missing across this world, across this country, and no one says anything. When a white woman goes missing, the whole world drops everything. We are done with this valuation.”
The way Lauren’s death was handled by law enforcement caused an uproar on social media and understandably so.
When Black women and girls go missing or die, the same level of care and consideration isn’t afforded to them as it is to others, and this continues to be an ongoing issue – something that was echoed by her family, who feel the authorities did not give her death enough attention because she was Black – especially when compared to the disappearance of white travel blogger Gabby Petito.
“Gabby Petito went missing and the whole world stopped breathing. Lauren Smith-Fields hasn’t even gotten a quarter of that kind of attention. Black women deserve better,” read one response.
Another said: “All week, I’ve been reading everything I could about Lauren Smith-Fields and nothing about it is sitting right with me.
“I’m glad folks are leaning on Bridgeport PD and calling for answers. Her story needs to be amplified everywhere.”
The family are intending to sue the city of Bridgeport for failure to prosecute and failure to protect under the 14th Amendment.
Six weeks after her death, and after a growing outcry to properly investigate her case, Bridgeport police have said its narcotics and vice division, along with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, is investigating to see if any crimes were committed.
“We are now refocusing our attention and efforts to the factors that (led) to her untimely death,” Acting Police Chief Rebeca Garcia said.
“It feels like this investigation should have been opened when Lauren Smith-Fields passed, that police should have told her family of her passing and assured them that they would find out what happened, follow all leads, and provide her family answers,” one user tweeted.
Lauren’s case serves as a stark reminder of the treatment Black women and girls often face, where there is usually a lack of care both in life and death.
But this time, people are rallying together worldwide to make sure her story is being heard so that we can truly say her name and get to the bottom of just what happened.
Image: Getty