You may have heard the news or seen on social media that Orange is the New Black star and LGBTQ+ advocate Laverne Cox was recently the victim of transphobic harassment which, unsurprisingly, shook her deeply.

Taking to Instagram live on Sunday 29 November, she recounted the traumatic experience to her followers, telling them “I’m kind of in shock, and I am definitely super triggered.”

She explains that, as she was taking a walk with a friend in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, a man approached the two of them and demanded to know from her friend if Laverne was a “guy or girl.” When her friend refused to engage, the man attacked him, repeatedly hitting him as Laverne took out her phone to call for the police.