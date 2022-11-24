Wembley Stadium just got a brand new art installation honouring women’s football

To say that 2022 has been a huge year for women’s sport feels somewhat of an understatement. From the Lionesses’ historic Euro win and Serena Williams’ retirement from tennis, not to mention the huge uptake in sports at grassroots level inspired by the professional successes. It’s no surprise then that today (24 November) the inspirational founder of an inclusive women’s football team was honoured at Wembley Stadium with an art installation unveiled by England Lionesses captain, Leah Williamson.

Manchester Laces, a founded in 2021 by Helen Hardy is the city’s first inclusive women’s and non-binary football team which, the through the help of National Lottery funding, now boasts five teams with more than 110 players and coaches.

Helen Hardy and Leah Williamson

“The most powerful thing has been allowing people that couldn’t access football elsewhere to access football with us,” Hardy told Stylist. A tenth of the club is currently made up of transgender and non-binary players who Hardy says would otherwise not have a safe place to play football and feel 100% welcomed by the community. “If anything, I hope this campaign empowers more people to think that maybe they can launch their own club, pull together their own five a side team or step into football for the first time,” she continued. “I want it to open the doors for more people to access sport in the future and in particular to get more girls and women thinking sport is for them because it is. Sport has changed my life and I feel like it can change so many lives.”

The mural of Helen Hardy at Wembley Stadium

On the importance of inclusive spaces in women’s sport, England captain Leah Williamson told Stylist: “I’m so proud to be a part of a project that champions women in football, something incredibly close to my heart and central to my life. Projects like Manchester Laces are so important in encouraging women to pursue their passion for football, and the funding from the National Lottery is integral to making these passions a reality; it enables everyone to have the opportunity to get involved and find the sport that they can love, while bringing them together with others.” “Everything that we should champion in women’s sport is to be who you want to be and who you are without any judgement, so it feels incredible to be celebrating that.”

The Lionesses win Euro 2022

Of her own experience of developing as a player within a safe space, Williamson added: “As soon as I came into the changing room at Arsenal, there was never ever a scenario when I was thinking: “Who do I need to be to fit in here?” even though I was one of the youngest at the time. “No one ever made me feel like I needed to be something different. They celebrated me for who I was and that was an incredible feeling. That acceptance is what brings out the best in people”

