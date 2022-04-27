Coming out is a deeply personal experience. There is no “right” way to do it, if, indeed, you have to do it at all, and people face different challenges and barriers to do so.

Even though coming out can be a challenge, it can also be incredibly liberating, and many people see it as the first step to living authentically as themselves.

However, new research from LGBTQ+ rights charity Just Like Us found that two-thirds of lesbians postpone coming out as a result of negative stereotypes, including fears they will be perceived as “man-hating”, “over-sexualised” or “anti-trans”.